Pete Buttigieg And Husband Chasten Announce They Are Now Parents

by Alana Wise (NPR)

Pete Buttigieg, with his hand on the Bible held by Chasten Buttigieg, is sworn in as Transportation Secretary by Vice President Kamala Harris on Feb. 3, 2021.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik


Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, have welcomed a child, the transportation secretary announced on his personal Twitter account.

The news marked a moment of visibility for same-sex partners and parents who, until Buttigieg ‘s confirmation to the Transportation Department, had not had the representation of an openly gay person serving in a Senate-confirmed cabinet position.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” Buttigieg wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Buttigieg, 39, made history in February when he became the first openly gay Senate-confirmed cabinet member. He was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris with husband, Chasten, at his side.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

