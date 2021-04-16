 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Pet Owners Can Pick Up Food For Themselves, Furry Friends At The Salvation Army Orlando’s Drive Thru Food Drop on Tuesday

by (WMFE)

Photo: James Sutton

Anyone who is food insecure is welcome to attend the event next week.

The Salvation Army Orlando Captain Ken Chapman says it’s crucial to make sure that pets aren’t left out when it comes to pandemic relief. 

“So many times the pets you know like in natural disasters get forgotten. So we are very excited to partner with this group to be able to provide pet food for those who are struggling.”

Chapman says volunteers at the drive thru event will pack residents’ cars with two week’s worth of free pet food for cats and dogs provided by Regency Relief.

“We have both cats and dogs food that will be distributed and it will be enough for at least two weeks for a pet.”

Chapman says pet owners can also pick up a week’s worth of fresh produce and canned goods provided by the USDA Farmers to Families Program. The event runs from 1 until 3 pm in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter.

No vaccines will be available next week on site. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

