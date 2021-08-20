 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Pet Alliance Took In 30 Puppies from An Alabama Shelter Closed Due COVID. Here’s How Those Pups Are Doing Now

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pet Alliance Orlando


Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando saved some 30 puppies from a pet shelter in Alabama after almost all the staff got sick with COVID-19 and couldn’t take care of the animals. The coronavirus is surging in Alabama as it is in Florida due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The rural shelter in Dothan, Alabama had to temporarily close its doors after the majority of employees were either in quarantine or out sick with COVID-19.

Pet Alliance Shelter Director Kathy Burns says a team of transfer partners throughout the South helped move the 30 puppies to the Central Florida shelters. 

“So tentatively of the thirty half of them have already been adopted. Went up and out in the course of the last week. So that’s good news.”

Only a few litters remain as they haven’t met the criteria yet.

“Two litters that were not of age, meaning under 8 weeks of age and they are currently in foster care. And then we have one litter that just were spayed and neutered, had surgery, and will be at an offsite adoption event.”

More than 5,000 cats and dogs are adopted at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando each year. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP