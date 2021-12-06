 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pet Alliance picks two Orlando-based companies to design, build its newest animal shelter after September fire

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is moving forward with its plans to open a new shelter in downtown Orlando by September 2023. 

The nonprofit announced today that Borrelli + Partners will design the space and H. J. High will take the lead on construction. 

Pet Alliance’s original shelter on Conroy Road was destroyed in an accidental fire on September 15th that killed some 17 cats.

The new site on South John Young Parkway will house adoptable cats and dogs along with a volunteer program and other business offices. 

Staff and volunteers are currently raising some $14 million dollars to cover all costs related to the new building.

A temporary space for adoptable cats and a veterinary medical facility will open on West Central Blvd during construction. It will also act as an offsite adoption center for dogs on weekends.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

