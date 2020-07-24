Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Will Pass Out Free Cat and Dog Food at its Orlando Shelter on Sunday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will be passing out free pet food at its Orlando shelter on Sunday.

Join Pet Alliance on Sunday, July 26, 2020 as we hand out FREE pet food to our community. Supported by @TitosVodka. 📅 Sunday, July 26, 2020

⏰ 8:00am – 10:00am 📍 Orlando Shelter

2727 Conroy Road

Orlando, FL 32839 Questions? Please call (407) 351 – 7722 pic.twitter.com/FMLp8Tyzcn — Pet Alliance Orlando (@petallianceGO) July 23, 2020

The two-hour long, contactless, curbside pickup for dog and cat food will be limited to forty pounds of food per car.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Executive Director Steve Bardy says free food can make the difference between someone keeping or surrendering their pet.

“If you’re not as social, if you’re quarantining some, if your life has changed. You know having that companion animal can really provide a lot of comfort.”

Bardy says the organization also hands out free pet food on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the shelter, and offers some free vaccine events.

“And you will see us sometimes we’ve been doing free vaccines to help people update their vaccines for their pets.”

Bardy says this is the second time the Pet Alliance has held a pet food distribution since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

During the first event, Bardy says 700 cars collectively took home some 15,000 pounds of free food.

