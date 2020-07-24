Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Will Pass Out Free Cat and Dog Food at its Orlando Shelter on Sunday

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will be passing out free pet food at its Orlando shelter on Sunday. 

The two-hour long, contactless, curbside pickup for dog and cat food will be limited to forty pounds of food per car. 

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Executive Director Steve Bardy says free food can make the difference between someone keeping or surrendering their pet.

“If you’re not as social, if you’re quarantining some, if your life has changed. You know having that companion animal can really provide a lot of comfort.”  

Bardy says the organization also hands out free pet food on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the shelter, and offers some free vaccine events.

“And you will see us sometimes we’ve been doing free vaccines to help people update their vaccines for their pets.”

Bardy says this is the second time the Pet Alliance has held a pet food distribution since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. 

During the first event, Bardy says 700 cars collectively took home some 15,000 pounds of free food.

