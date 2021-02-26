Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022

Photo: Charles Deluvio
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park is set to open next year at the Legoland Florida Resort.
Park officials announced Thursday that the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park and be separately ticketed.
The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows. It’s based on the popular preschool animated television series and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.
Details about its rides and attractions are expected to be announced this summer.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity