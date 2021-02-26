 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Charles Deluvio

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park is set to open next year at the Legoland Florida Resort.

Park officials announced Thursday that the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park and be separately ticketed.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows. It’s based on the popular preschool animated television series and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

Details about its rides and attractions are expected to be announced this summer.


