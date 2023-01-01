Molly Duerig

Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for WMFE and WMFV. Previously, Molly was an investigative reporter for Spectrum News 13, where she spent 3 years reporting in-depth and daily TV news stories, including continuing coverage of an amusement ride tragedy in Orlando that earned a first-place Sunshine State award from the Society of Professional Journalists' Florida chapter. Molly speaks Spanish, loves to travel and is grateful to have had the chance to report stories from places as distinct as Nebraska, Peru and Puerto Rico. She has a master's degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.