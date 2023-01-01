Lillian Hernández Caraballo

Lillian (Lilly) Hernández Caraballo is a bilingual, multimedia journalist based in Central Florida, reporting for WMFE 90.7 in Orlando, as a Report for America corps member. Before joining public radio, she was an editor for the weekly newspaper Hometown News and an associate producer at Spectrum News 13. She graduated from University of Central Florida in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, a minor in writing and rhetoric, and a certification in Hispanic media. At the school, she served as editor-in-chief of NSM Today, the student newspaper, and interned with several news outlets, including the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, WKMG News 6, and WUCF 89.9. During her time at WUCF, she collaborated to host, manage, and web produce the award-winning project “The Road to Freedom Avenue: The Legacy of Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore.” Her role in that project was instrumental in earning the organization a National Edward R. Murrow Award in 2022 for Excellence in Digital Reporting, among other accolades.

