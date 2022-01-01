ldennis@wmfe.org

407-237-2300 Ext. 131

LaToya Dennis began her journalism career as a general assignment reporter at WUWM in Milwaukee in 2006. Throughout her tenure, she has taken on many leadership roles from training and mentoring newsroom fellows to co-executive producing an Edward R. Murrow award winning series called Project Milwaukee. Dennis has been at the forefront of rethinking what news is and how to best deliver it to communities not traditionally well served by public radio. She holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Journalism from Michigan State University.