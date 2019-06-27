People at a Democratic Debate Watch Party in Orlando Say It’s Still Unclear Who They Would Send to Washington

About forty people in Orlando gathered for a watch party last night for the first night of the Democratic debates.

There was an unofficial poll outside the downtown Orlando club Savoy where people placed bingo chips in mason jars labeled with candidate’s names.

It illustrated what people inside the watch room were discussing among themselves during breaks in coverage-that no one candidate had stood out among the ten on the stage.

But watch party participant Sammy Conde said there were some clear leaders.

They said these included Julian Castro who spoke about providing healthcare to stigmatized patient populations.

“Julian Castro really got me excited when he talked about trans inclusion on issues of reproductive healthcare. That’s something that’s ignored by a lot of politicians because it’s something that they don’t see.”

Conde says other candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bill De Blasio also stood out because of their support for universal healthcare and limited lobbying power for corporations.

Fellow debate watcher Eric Castro said his top candidates at the end of these first debates are Julian Castro and Cory Booker because of their support for decriminalizing certain types of immigration.

“Me as an immigrant my family I feel related about it. I know it’s very difficult for people if they’re not immigrants but it’s a really big deal happening in South and Central America and it’s eventually going to affect everyone.”

Ten more candidates will face off this evening.

