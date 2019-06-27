 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


People at a Democratic Debate Watch Party in Orlando Say It’s Still Unclear Who They Would Send to Washington

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
No clear winner at the end of the first Democratic debates. Photo: NPR News

No clear winner at the end of the first Democratic debates. Photo: NPR News

About forty people in Orlando gathered for a watch party last night for the first night of the Democratic debates. 

There was an unofficial poll outside the downtown Orlando club Savoy where people placed bingo chips in mason jars labeled with candidate’s names. 

It illustrated what people inside the watch room were discussing among themselves during breaks in coverage-that no one candidate had stood out among the ten on the stage. 

But watch party participant Sammy Conde said there were some clear leaders. 

They said these included Julian Castro who spoke about providing healthcare to stigmatized patient populations.

“Julian Castro really got me excited when he talked about trans inclusion on issues of reproductive healthcare. That’s something that’s ignored by a lot of politicians because it’s something that they don’t see.”

Conde says other candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bill De Blasio also stood out because of their support for universal healthcare and limited lobbying power for corporations.

Fellow debate watcher Eric Castro said his top candidates at the end of these first debates are Julian Castro and Cory Booker because of their support for decriminalizing certain types of immigration. 

“Me as an immigrant my family I feel related about it. I know it’s very difficult for people if they’re not immigrants but it’s a really big deal happening in South and Central America and it’s eventually going to affect everyone.”

Ten more candidates will face off this evening. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP