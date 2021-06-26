 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
People are Experiencing Physical, Emotional Trauma After Surfside Condo Collapse

by Caitie Switalski Munoz (WLRN )

Photo: Emma Simpson


The Miami condo building partially collapsed on Thursday.

Maria Bedoya is a licensed mental health counselor with St. Thomas University.

She spoke with Tom Hudson on the South Florida Roundup on Friday about the next steps for emotional recovery.

“It’s fight or flight or freeze and until things start slowing down that’s when people really have the opportunity to sit with themselves and think about what happened? What did I just go through?”

The health insurance company Florida Blue has opened a bilingual 24-hour, help line for emotional support: you can call toll free at 1-833-848-1762. That’s 1-833-848-1762.


