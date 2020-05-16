 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Pence to visit Orlando nursing home, also talk tourism

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Photo: Donald Teel

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a nursing home in Orlando and deliver personal protective equipment.

In a news release sent Saturday, his office said he will visit the central Florida city on Wednesday.

After the nursing home visit, Pence is scheduled to participate in a discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders to talk about plans for reopening.

Tourism is Florida’s No. 1 industry, and it’s crashed during the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels, theme parks and other vacation-based businesses seeing massive drops in revenue.


