 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Peds hospitalizations expected to rise as Omicron surges

by (WMFE)
Play Audio


Orange County leaders say hospitalizations remain steady even as the highly contagious Omicron variant collides with holiday gatherings, causing record numbers of coronavirus cases. 

That includes pediatric hospitalizations. Eleven pediatric hospitalizations were reported this week in Orange County. Three of the cases were in the intensive care unit. 

Dr. Candace Jones is a pediatrician in Orlando. She expects the number to rise, following the trend in other major cities. She says most of the hospitalized kids are not fully vaccinated.   

“This is preventable. We know that for individuals that are fully vaccinated that your chance of having severe outcomes like being hospitalized and dying from Covid-19 is lower.” 

The surging number of cases has swamped local testing sites, where some waits have stretched as long as five hours. School resumes next week after the winter break. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP