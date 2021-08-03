Pediatric Cases, Hospitalizations Are Rising in Orange County

Pediatric cases and hospitalizations are rising in Orange County ahead of the beginning of the new school year on August 10th.

Orange County Department of Health Dr. Raul Pino says there are over 340 COVID cases in people between the ages of 0 months and 24 years old.

Here’s the breakdown: 193 cases in 15 to 24 year olds, 113 cases in 5 to 14 year olds, and 37 cases in children 4 and under.

Pino says the highest rate of infection is currently in high school followed by elementary school-aged children.

“So the highest increase is between 15 to 19 years old, followed by 5 to 10 years old. That’s where we have seen the highest increases in age groups.”

Dr. Vincent Hsu of AdventHealth says the hospital system currently has 20 patients 18 years old and younger who are hospitalized with COVID.

Hsu says it’s too early to tell if this is a trend, but these numbers definitely represent an increase in cases.

“That appears to be higher than where we have been in weeks past.”

According to CDC data, Florida leads the nation in pediatric COVID-related hospitalizations.

Health experts recommend children wear face masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing when they return to brick and mortar classrooms.