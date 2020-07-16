 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Passenger Traffic at Orlando International Airport Could Continue to Decline Until Spring of 2021

Passenger traffic at Orlando International Airport could continue to decline until spring of 2021 according to new projections from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. 

A GOAA report released Wednesday predicts MCO could end 2020 with anywhere between 31 and 33 million annual passengers. 

That’s down from the more than 49 million people who used the airport last year. 

CEO Phil Brown said travel could be further reduced when some airlines pull flights from the airport in August. 

MCO has doled out more than 15 million dollars in deferrals and 14 million dollars in waivers to help airlines and vendors cover operating expenses and other costs during the pandemic. 

Construction projects like the CFX Interchange and Virgin Trains extension at the terminals will continue as planned. 

The airport may not rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels of traffic until April 2026.


