Partners join OUC effort to power homes and businesses with 100% clean energy

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green


The Orlando Utilities Commission is calling for partners in its goal to power all customer homes and businesses with 100% clean energy by midcentury. 

Leaders announced Tuesday the University of Central Florida and Orlando City Soccer already have joined the effort. 

The Orange County government, Orlando Pride, City of St. Cloud, and Correct Craft, a boat company, also have signed onto what OUC is billing as the 2030 Solar Pledge. 

The pledge commits partners to using 10% solar energy upon signing and 100% solar energy by 2030. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the city already is using solar energy. 

“We power all of City Hall. We power OPD headquarters, 17 fire stations, 12 neighborhood centers and senior centers, 21 parks including Lake Eola Park. In total, we have 52 facilities that are powered by solar energy.” 

OUC unveiled a plan last year to phase out its two coal plants and transition to solar, natural gas and other sources of renewable energy by 2050. 


