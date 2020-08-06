Parents, Need Help With Teaching From Home? Check Out This Resource

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The University of Central Florida is offering a new hotline for parents and teachers who are struggling with the transition to virtual learning.

Willim Gordon, educational leadership lecturer and former chief operations officer of Florida Virtual Schools (@FLVS), talked to @fox35orlando about K-12 remote learning and the importance of community networks for kids to socialize safely. 😷 https://t.co/9KTkefdR9E — UCFCCIE 😷 (@UCFCCIE) August 6, 2020

The University of Central Florida has opened up a Parents as Teachers Hotline for families experiencing challenges transitioning to virtual learning this fall.

College of Community Education and Innovation Dean Pamela Sissi Carroll says parents can call or email the service with K-12 subject area-related questions.

“So, if I’m a parent and if I have a question about an algebra problem for instance. I can call in and I may speak with someone who says, ‘well I’m not an algebra expert, but I’ll send it to someone who is’. And she’ll call you back within 24 hours.”

Carroll says parents can also ask to be connected with a specialist in special education and behavioral health.

“We also have experts in counselor education who will be able to address questions about behavior, motivation, those kinds of things that are probably in terms of what I’ve heard and read and talked to with my colleagues across the nation, the concerns that are probably foremost on parents’ minds especially for their younger children.”

The service is free. All requests for help will be responded to within 24 hours except those made after 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Call 407-823-0687 or email parentsteachccie@ucf.edu to be connected with this service.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.