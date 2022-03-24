 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Parents and teachers met to discuss the next Orange County Public Schools superintendent. Tallahassee dominated the conversation.

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Parents and teachers met to discuss the next superintendent at Edgewater High on Wednesday. Photo: Danielle Prieur


The current legislative session shaped the feedback that many parents and teachers offered at last night’s public forum on the Orange County Public Schools superintendent search.

About a dozen people came out for the second Orange County Public Schools open forum last night at Edgewater High School. 

Erika Ransom is a mom and math teacher in the district. She says the next superintendent should be ready to stand up for the rights of parents and teachers in the current political climate in Florida.

“What some lawmakers in Tallahassee want versus what some community members in Orlando want oftentimes those two don’t necessarily line up.” 

Rebecca Fernandez, also a mom in the district, spelled it out. She says the new superintendent will need to be able to push back against the chilling effects bills like “Don’t Say Gay” and the “Stop Woke Act” could have on student learning.

“Preparing them for real life is critical to me. Not being concerned about people chanting outside. Worrying about, I don’t know, books that say the wrong thing. Or people saying the wrong thing and using the wrong words.”

History teacher Clayton Phillips says without a leader who can navigate what he calls the current “culture wars” being waged in classrooms, he’s worried schools will become centers of rote memorization.  

“If you start limiting our abilities, if you start limiting a teacher in the classroom’s abilities to foster any type of intellectual discourse what you end up with is going to be the old classic Mr. Ditto. Where teachers are just not going to lecture, they’re not going to lead a discussion. They’re just going to hand you a worksheet.” 

Five more forums will be held in the district through April. Feedback collected at these forums, and through an online survey, will be used to help pick outgoing superintendent Barbara Jenkins’ replacement by mid-July. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP