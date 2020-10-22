 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Pandemic partying: Some students party, others turn them in

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kelsey Chance

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — College students across Florida are packing bars off campus and private parties while breaking rules about wearing masks and maintaining social distance during the fall semester.

Other students themselves are often reporting violations to authorities.

At Florida State University concerned students recorded videos of dozens of classmates in bikinis and board shorts partying around the pool at the Catalyst apartments just blocks from campus.

Similar incidents have happened at the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida.

Videos have been shared across social media sites showing students, many not wearing masks, partying in bars or at parties.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP