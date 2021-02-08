 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Panama City COVID-19 Outbreak Remains Among Nation’s Most Severe

by Valerie Crowder (WFSU)

Photo: Anton

The Panama City area’s coronavirus case incidence rate is the sixth highest in the country.

The New York Times’s COVID-19 tracker shows 90 daily new cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

That number is calculated using state and county health department data.

Bay County has a two-week average of 160 daily new cases. More than 300 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began, with 41 of those deaths reported in the last fourteen days.

The county’s test positivity rate is 18 percent for that same time period. But due to limited testing, that figure isn’t a reliable indicator of the virus’s prevalence in the community.

A high positivity rate instead suggests a need for more widespread testing.

Local elected officials have not limited capacity inside businesses. And they’ve not put in place a mask requirement. 


