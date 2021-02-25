 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Palm Beach County refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jon Sailer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Palm Beach County has defied Florida’s governor and refused to lower its flags for a day in honor of the late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.

Flags at the county courthouse remained at full-staff on Wednesday even though Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered flags lowered there, at the state Capitol and at the Town of Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County said it was following its normal flag protocols. One county commissioner said the flags should stay at full-staff, calling Limbaugh “incredibly divisive.”

Flags at the Capitol and in the Town of Palm Beach were lowered. The governor’s office called the county’s move “petty.”


