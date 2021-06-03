 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Pair flees juvenile home, engages in gunbattle with deputies

by The Associated Press (AP)

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says his deputies did everything they could to de-escalate the situation after a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found weapons and opened fire on officers.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies eventually shot the girl after she raised a shotgun at them, and the boy surrendered with an AK-47.

The sheriff says the pair ran away from a juvenile home Tuesday night and were heard breaking into a house nearby. Deputies shot the girl multiple times.

She was in critical but stable condition Wednesday following surgery.


