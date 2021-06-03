Pair flees juvenile home, engages in gunbattle with deputies

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says his deputies did everything they could to de-escalate the situation after a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found weapons and opened fire on officers.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies eventually shot the girl after she raised a shotgun at them, and the boy surrendered with an AK-47.
The sheriff says the pair ran away from a juvenile home Tuesday night and were heard breaking into a house nearby. Deputies shot the girl multiple times.
She was in critical but stable condition Wednesday following surgery.
