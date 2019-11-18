Pack Your Thanksgiving Leftovers in Your Checked Luggage and Other Tips for Holiday Travel at MCO

Orlando International Airport is expected to have the busiest TSA checkpoint in the country this Thanksgiving holiday season.

The TSA says passengers should get to the airport at least two hours before their flight.

Between November 22 and December 3rd, Orlando International Airport is expecting some 1.75 million travelers. That’s a 6 percent increase from last year.

Orlando International Airport’s Director of Operations Marquez Griffin says the busiest travel day will be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, when some 170,000 passengers are expected.

“As a matter of fact, TSA has listed our West checkpoint as their single busiest checkpoint in the country.”

TSA Representative Sari Koshetz says current wait times are under 15 minutes at the airport, with a maximum of about 30 minutes.

One of our busiest holiday seasons ever kicks off this Friday. Here are the top 5 busiest days for the Thanksgiving travel period: 1️⃣ 11/30 – 169,890 passengers

2️⃣ 12/01 – 163,030

3️⃣ 11/23 – 161,167

4️⃣ 11/22 – 155,824

5️⃣ 11/24 – 154,270 👉 https://t.co/cBLRacKSwU pic.twitter.com/1Qz3InZtt1 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 18, 2019

“However as we get into those peak days when you might have 85,000 people coming through these checkpoints, do allow for two hours.”

The agency recommends leaving unwrapped gifts and food for the holidays in checked luggage. Cakes and pies carried through the checkpoint will be subject to x-ray screening.



