Pack your bags tonight: Orange County’s hurricane shelters open Wednesday morning

Mayor Jerry Demings says Orange County will open all five of its hurricane shelters starting tomorrow, Wednesday.

LIVE: Hurricane Ian Update | September 27, 2022 https://t.co/QeQ0pTfOI6 — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) September 27, 2022

Demings says each of the shelters can house about 500 individuals. He says three of these shelters are pet-friendly.

“There will be three pet-friendly shelters: Apopka High School, Oak Ridge High School and Timber Creek High School. Again, all of these that I just listed will be accepting individuals, humans and pets at those locations.”

Demings says most of the shelters will open at 9 am, except for the Apopka shelter which will open at 8 am. Special needs shelters are also available.

“For any Orange County resident requiring special needs, we ask that you contact us simply by dialing, if you’re in Orange County, all you have to do is dial 311. You don’t have to remember a lot of phone numbers. We can arrange transportation.”

Demings say this transportation to the shelter is free.

He says local hotels also still have capacity if people prefer to shelter there.