Over the past three months, passengers have returned to Orlando International Airport in numbers that exceed pre-pandemic levels. Read the latest data.

Domestic flights to Florida topped pre-pandemic levels this July through September. Orlando International Airport led the way with the most passengers of any airport in the Sunshine State.

Some 5.3 million passengers landed at Orlando International Airport this July through September, the most of any airport in Florida.

That’s a more than 202 percent increase in traffic at MCO compared with the same time last year, when coronavirus cases surged over the summer and fall months.

The majority of these travelers, about 94 percent, were domestic, as fully vaccinated international visitors were not allowed to fly back into the US until November. 

Overall, about 32.5 million people visited the state in the last quarter, marking the first three month period that travel exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the last two years. 

The return of Canadian snowbirds and UK travelers is only expected to boost these figures in the final quarter of 2021. 

