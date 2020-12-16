 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Out With A Bang. SpaceX’s Final Launch Of 2020 Could Bring Sonic Booms

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster lands at LZ-1 at Cape Canaveral (2017). Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is set to launch its last rocket of 2020 from Cape Canaveral Thursday morning with a boom. There’s the chance residents along the space coast could hear a sonic boom shortly after liftoff.

SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster of its Falcon 9 rocket on land at a landing site at Cape Canaveral about 9 miles south of the launch pad.

As the more than 200-foot-tall booster returns to Earth, it will create sonic booms which could be heard along the space coast and throughout Central Florida depending on weather conditions.

SpaceX is launching a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office which provides crucial information and communication to U-S- intelligence agencies.

The launch is scheduled around 9 a.m. ET with a booster return, and possible sonic booms, about 8 minutes after liftoff. The 45th Space Wing forecasts favorable weather for launch with a 70 percent chance of favorable conditions.

The launch caps off a successful year for SpaceX from its Florida launch facilities including two human launches to the International Space Station and a handful of Starlink launches building the foundation for SpaceX’s global internet constellation.


