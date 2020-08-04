 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Out Of This World: Building Helicopters To Explore The Solar System

by (WMFE)

Engineers are using computer modeling to see how a helicopter might fly on Titan. Photo: Michael Kinzel

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover launched last week carrying a stow-away — a tiny helicopter named Ingenuity. If it works, it will be the first helicopter on another world and engineers and scientists are eagerly awaiting the results of the test flight, calling it Mars’ Wright Brother moment.

Ingenuity might be the first, but it certainly won’t be the last. Work is underway on another off-planet helicopter named Dragonfly, with a plan to send it to Saturn’s moon Titan in 2027.

So why helicopters? And what challenges must engineers overcome to fly on another world? We’ll speak with Mike Kinzel, an assistant professor in UCF’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering who’s working on the Dragonfly vehicle.

Then, a space-based telescope has discovered a planet orbiting two suns. They’re called circumbinary planets and if we were on the surface, we’d see a sunset similar to the fictional home of Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Our panel of expert scientists explain the physics of two-star systems and why they’re more common in the universe than we might expect.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP