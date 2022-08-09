Our teacher series continues: “I don’t know if I’m going to last”

Wednesday will mark the start of the new school year for some students across Central Florida. Ahead of the first day, WMFE is checking in with three teachers to talk about their hopes and dreams for this year as well as the challenges. Yesterday, we heard from Meredith Reninger, a middle school science teacher in Brevard County.

Today, WMFE’s Danielle Prieur speaks with Volusia County English as a Second Language teacher Irma Lima.

Interview highlights

On teacher burnout

“Probably the behaviors are one of the problems and our administrator’s really good. So she has supported us. I’ve cut back this year. So I’m hoping maybe that’s what’s gonna make the change.”

On teachers leaving the profession

“I think it’s getting worse, and we will lose teachers and we are losing the teachers that have been in it for a long time. So I think that’s where we’re at. It’s the veteran teachers. Yeah, new teachers. It depends. We have lost some new teachers, we had one that didn’t last not even two days.”

On low teacher pay

“Well, I have almost 23 years in teaching. And I hate to say this, but I have a master’s and you have new teachers getting the same pay. So that’s a little bit upsetting probably the first year that I guess that would have never bothered me, but I’m like I have worked so hard.”