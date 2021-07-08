 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Our Songs Of Summer 2021

by Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR)

Doja Cat and SZA's song "Kiss Me More" has been one of 2021's most inescapable tracks. Jamal Peters/Courtesy of the artist



“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.

It’s easy to assess Songs of the Summer when the summers in question are long past: Even 2020, for all its lockdown-adjacent loneliness, had anthems like “WAP” and “Dynamite” and “Blinding Lights.” But in the moment, while the summer is underway, it can be hard to separate dominant songs from the din.

So we asked some NPR Music contributors to name their picks for 2021’s Song of the Summer. From the ubiquitous pop of Olivia Rodrigo to some surprises you’ll never see coming, listen to their picks.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP