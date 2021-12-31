Our 2022 Pop Culture Predictions
If there’s one thing we can tell you about 2021, it’s that we didn’t see it coming. And we might not see 2022 coming either, but we’re going to try — by making some pop culture predictions for next year. And on top of that, we’ll look at last year’s predictions and see how things turned out.
The audio was produced by Mike Katzif and edited by Jessica Reedy.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity