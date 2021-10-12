 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


OUC says water use can go back to normal

by (WMFE)

Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green


The Orlando Utilities Commission says it’s OK for customers to resume normal water use. 

That’s after a surge in the coronavirus back in August had prompted a shortage of liquid oxygen and an unprecedented call to conserve water. 

OUC uses liquid oxygen as a water purifier and also to remove hydrogen sulfide, which causes a rotten egg smell. 

The utility had warned it was within a week of running out of liquid oxygen as coronavirus patients filled hospitals. 

Leaders asked customers to avoid activities like watering their yards and washing their cars for several weeks and warned a boil advisory might be issued should liquid oxygen run out. 

Instead OUC says customers cut back by as much as 16%. 

OUC is the state’s second-largest municipal utility, serving some 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP