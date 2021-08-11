 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
OUC Moves To Purchase Osceola Power Plant

Solar farm. Photo from OUC.com


The Orlando Utilities Commission is moving forward with a nearly $100 million dollar proposal to purchase a natural gas-fired power plant in Osceola County. 

The move is part of OUC’s strategy to retire its two coal plants and transition to 100% clean energy by midcentury. 

The board’s approval allows OUC to enter into negotiations with Genova, the private Texas-based owner of the Osceola Generating Station. 

The 20-year-old idle power plant is located near St. Cloud. The negotiations are expected to last through the end of the year, with the plant potentially operational in a few years. 

OUC says the purchase would help the utility to boost its solar production and also retire its oldest coal-fired plant, rather than transitioning it to natural gas before shuttering it. 

The utility aims to discontinue all coal-fired power generation by 2027. 

OUC is the state’s second-largest municipal utility, serving some 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties. 


