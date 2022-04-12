OUC considers potential rate increase

OUC leaders are meeting Tuesday to discuss a potential rate increase.

The proposal is prompted by higher fuel costs.

The rate increase would be about 10%. OUC commissioners will vote on it May 10, and the increase would take effect June 1. Customers would see the change in their July bills.

Linda Ferrone of OUC says the proposal is prompted by higher fuel costs associated with global supply chain problems and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“When we buy fuel to generate electricity, in particular natural gas, it is costing us more money to generate electricity. So it is the same situation that you’re seeing at the grocery store too or anywhere else.”

The Orlando Utilities Commission is the state’s second-largest municipal utility, serving some 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties.