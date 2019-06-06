 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


OSHA Investigating Volcano Bay Incident After Universal Admits Electrical Problems Sent Four People to Hospital

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating what Universal Orlando Resort describes as an electrical problem Sunday at its Volcano Bay water park. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Universal Orlando Resort says its Volcano Bay water park is open and safe even as some attractions remain closed.

That’s after what Universal describes as an electrical problem Sunday that sent four people to area hospitals.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroeder says Volcano Bay is working with the Orlando Utilities Commission and other contractors to test the park’s electrical system and make modifications.

He says the problem is believed to have been solved, but that some attractions remain closed as the testing continues.

Guests and workers described feeling shocks, and four people were taken to area hospitals as a precaution. But no serious injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident at the Universal Orlando Resort. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP