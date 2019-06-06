OSHA Investigating Volcano Bay Incident After Universal Admits Electrical Problems Sent Four People to Hospital

Universal Orlando Resort says its Volcano Bay water park is open and safe even as some attractions remain closed.

That’s after what Universal describes as an electrical problem Sunday that sent four people to area hospitals.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroeder says Volcano Bay is working with the Orlando Utilities Commission and other contractors to test the park’s electrical system and make modifications.

He says the problem is believed to have been solved, but that some attractions remain closed as the testing continues.

Guests and workers described feeling shocks, and four people were taken to area hospitals as a precaution. But no serious injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident at the Universal Orlando Resort.

