Osceola Superintendent Calls For Expedited Vaccines For Teachers

The Osceola County schools superintendent says the district is working with local health providers to get ready for vaccinating teachers for the coronavirus as soon as possible.

That’s as Gov. Ron DeSantis has put elderly Floridians ahead of essential workers in line for the coveted vaccines.

Statewide, school leaders have called on the governor to consider teachers essential workers as he has made the vaccines available first to health care workers and then the elderly.

Osceola County Superintendent Debra Pace says the district already is in talks with local health providers so that it can begin inoculating teachers as soon as the governor allows it.

“Educators are front-line essential workers, and to keep our schools open it’s so so so important that they have access to the vacations as quickly as we possibly can get them.”

The Osceola County school district serves more than 72,000 students. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.