Osceola SRO Task Force Recommends Body Cameras And More

Osceola County's SRO Task Force was created after a video posted online showed a school resource officer at Liberty High School slamming a student to the ground

Osceola County’s SRO Citizens Advisory Task Force approved a list of recommendations for training and equipment for school resource officers. 

As Wesh 2 News reports, the task force approved a 43-page list of recommendations that include SROs wearing body camera and requiring SRO-specific training. 

The task force consists of law enforcement leaders and community members. It was created after a video posted online showed a school resource officer at Liberty High School slammed a student to the ground, appearing to knock her unconscious before putting her in handcuffs.

It will be up to the Osceola School Board to implement the recommendations made by the task force. The board is expected to review the report next week. 


