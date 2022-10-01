Osceola sheriff says National Guard is taking over rescues as waters from Hurricane Ian continue to rise

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced Saturday that all rescue operations have been turned over the Florida National Guard.

Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the National Guard, according to a news release.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Fire Rescue, the National Guard, and other law enforcement agencies rescued 37 people from the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village.

The area is flooded because of Hurrican Ian. On Friday, the county ordered a manadatory evacuation of the area.

County emergency managers report that parts of the ocunty are still experiencing “extreme historic levels of flooding.”

On its Facebook page, the county says those areas include Shingle Creek, portions of Buenaventura Lakes, Pebble Point, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas like parts of Poinciana.

“Water continues to flow south from Seminole and Orange Counties along Shingle, Boggy and Reedy creeks,” the post states. Water levels on East Lake Toho and Lake Toho could rise another two feel. The levels are not expected to crest for at least four days.

“Places that have never experienced flooding are now experiencing flooding,” the county says.

Self-serve sandbag distribution sites have reopened at Osceola Heritage Park (2 to 6 p.m.) and the St. Cloud Civic Center (2 to 7 p.m.).