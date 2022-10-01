 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola sheriff says National Guard is taking over rescues as waters from Hurricane Ian continue to rise

by (WMFE)

This aerial photo of flooding at Good Samartian Society Kissimmee Village was posted to Facebook by U.S. Rep. Darren Soto.


Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced Saturday that all rescue operations have been turned over the Florida National Guard.

Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the National Guard, according to a news release.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Fire Rescue, the National Guard, and other law enforcement agencies rescued 37 people from the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village.

The area is flooded because of Hurrican Ian. On Friday, the county ordered a manadatory evacuation of the area.

County emergency managers report that parts of the ocunty are still experiencing “extreme historic levels of flooding.”

On its Facebook page, the county says those areas include Shingle Creek, portions of Buenaventura Lakes, Pebble Point, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas like parts of Poinciana.

“Water continues to flow south from Seminole and Orange Counties along Shingle, Boggy and Reedy creeks,” the post states. Water levels on East Lake Toho and Lake Toho could rise another two feel. The levels are not expected to crest for at least four days.

“Places that have never experienced flooding are now experiencing flooding,” the county says.

Self-serve sandbag distribution sites have reopened at Osceola Heritage Park (2 to 6 p.m.) and the St. Cloud Civic Center (2 to 7 p.m.).


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP