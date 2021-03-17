 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola Schools Joins 60 Groups Statewide In Calling For More Solar Power

by (WMFE)

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Osceola County school district is among more than 60 districts, religious organizations and other groups calling on the state to make it easier to install solar panels on their properties. 

They want the state to allow a financing mechanism that would help alleviate the up-front cost of installing the solar panels. 

Florida is one of seven states to ban the financing mechanism — called a PPA or power purchase agreement. 

The agreement involves a third-party energy developer, which sells energy back to the property owner after financing the up-front cost of installing the solar panels. 

PPAs are common in 28 other states, but in Florida state statutes require that anyone selling power must adhere to the same rules as a large public utility. 

The letter from the Osceola County school district and other groups coincides with a bill in the Legislature that would enable schools and municipalities to participate in PPAs. 

The groups point to NeoCity Academy, Florida’s first net-zero energy K-12 school located in Osceola County. They say the school is saving the district some $115,000 a year. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and ... Read Full Bio »

TOP