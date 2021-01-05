 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola County’s First Hispanic Sheriff Wants To Bring More Transparency To The Office

by (WMFE)

Osceola County sheriff Marco Lopez speaks to the media following his swearing in ceremony on the steps of the Osceola County courthouse. Photo: Osceola County Sheriff's Office / Facebook.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Osceola County’s first Hispanic Sheriff, Marco Lopez, has been sworn in, saying he wants to bring more transparency to the office.

The ceremony in front of the Osceola County Courthouse this afternoon included an invocation from Lopez’s father, Pastor Pablo Lopez. 

Lopez said it’s an honor to be the first Hispanic elected sheriff in Central Florida. He said he’ll bring better representation to the office, and he’ll work to bring the community together and “avoid any type of misunderstandings, unnecessary shootings or abuse of any citizen in our county.” 

Vowing to bring more transparency to the sheriff’s office, Lopez said he’ll get input on policing from residents  via a community advisory review board. 

He wants deputies trained in de-escalation, and in how to identify mental illness. And he said a veterans liaison department could help deputies identify veterans who need follow up care. 

When asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, Lopez responded “I’ll be honest, I’m Latino, I’m brown, all lives matter to me.” 

“I’m tan, I’ve been discriminated [against] my whole life, but that never stopped me,” said Lopez.

“We’re going to teach the younger generations that we’re all the same here, we’re all going to work together, we’re all contributing citizens in this county, and I’m going to stand firm on that: we all need to get together as one.”

Watch the swearing in ceremony on the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Listen to Marco Lopez talk about his goals for the sheriff’s office in conversation with WMFE’s Talia Blake.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP