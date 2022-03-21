 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola County uses ARPA funds to offer free college for 2022 graduates

by (WMFE)

Osceola County Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington introduces a program offering free college or technical college tuition and fees for 2022 graduates. Photo: Osceola County


Osceola County is offering free college or technical education to all graduates in the class of 2022.

And on Monday county commissioners visited several high schools to make the announcement.

County Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington spoke to the seniors at Liberty High in Kissimmee.

“They were ecstatic and over the moon,” he said. “Just seeing some of the viseral reactions that they had. And their principal kind of gave them a heads up and told them to start recording themselves ’cause this was a moment they’d want to remember. So they had a lot of good reactions with their phones.”

Osceola Prosper, as the program is called, is paid for with $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds targeting workforce development. It will pay for tuition and fees at Valencia College or  Osceola Technical College.

It’s only for the class of 2022 so far, but includes all graduates of county public, private and charter schools, and home-schoolers, too.

It will pay for up to five years of college classes in an AA, AS or technical program.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP