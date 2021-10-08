 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Listen in: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office launches SAFE PLACE program for victims of anti-LGBTQ crimes

by (WMFE)
Play Audio


The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has launched a SAFE PLACE program aimed at making it easier for victims of LGBTQ hate crimes to get immediate help within the community.

A sister program was rolled out in Orlando in 2016.

Read the full story below.

Osceola County businesses that enroll in the SAFE PLACE program promise to be a safe haven for LGBTQ people who are being harassed or victimized. 

Owners and employees receive special training to respond to victims of hate crimes and rainbow heart stickers with the words “safe place” to put in their storefront window.

Detective Ruth Marrero an LGBTQ liaison with the program, says these stickers are meant to be easily, and quickly spotted in an emergency.

“So, if you are a victim of a crime and you’re in the LGBTQ community and something happens to you, that you can walk in there and know that you’re not going to be ridiculed, you’re not going to be laughed at, and that they will stand by with you while you call law enforcement.”

Migdalia Perez, an attorney with Perez LaSure Law in Kissimmee and a member of the LGBTQ community, has already signed her practice up and is scouting out locations for her sticker. 

“We own our building, across the street. Well, catty corner from the Osceola County Sheriff…Courthouse and we have two main windows, but we’re prepared to put it wherever they think it is viewable and visible. So my understanding is that they are willing to come out and do training for the members or employees of our business. We have three employees.”

Deputy Ethan Fournier who helped launch the SAFE PLACE program under Sheriff Marco Lopez says he hopes it can make the community a more welcoming and safer place for residents and visitors.

“People in the LGBTQ community, you know are afraid to report crimes or, or they’re more likely to be victims of crime. So we just wanted to be able to have a program where businesses can show their support, and that we can show our support for that community.”

LGBT + Center Director George Wallace says the program has already worked well in Orlando where it was rolled out in 2016.

“So when you are a victim of a hate crime, and statistics show that 21% of all LGBTQ people have experienced a hate crime. You see the sticker and you know that it’s a safe space and you can go inside that business, whether it’s gay owned or not, and you are protected.”

Stickers are available in both Spanish and in English. To sign up, click here. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP