Osceola County Schools Push Back the Start of Fall Sports, Teams Won’t Participate in FHSAA Volleyball or Football

The Osceola County School District announced Thursday it has pushed back the start of fall sports to August 20th.

The Osceola School District has joined other Central Florida school districts in the goal of providing opportunities for student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic through adjustments to the fall sports season calendars. https://t.co/FVhGJZP3iJ — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) July 23, 2020

The Florida High School Athletic Association had originally voted to start fall sports on July 27th.

But after FHSAA granted individual schools and districts autonomy to change these dates, the earliest an Osceola County student-athlete will start practice is August 10th.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace says the change will allow schools to safely reopen and athletes and coaches to practice with precautions in place.

The school district added bonus weeks to football and volleyball seasons for post-season events like regional championship tournaments and bowl games.

There will be no preseason contests and teams won’t participate in the FHSAA state series for football and volleyball.

Classes in the district will restart August 24th and parents can choose from one of three options: face-to-face instruction, digital learning at their assigned school following the normal bell schedule or virtual learning for K-12 students at the Osceola Virtual School.