Osceola County Schools might ban these four books from school libraries. Some of them are YA classics.

Osceola County Public Schools will ask school board members to review several books to determine whether they should remain in school libraries. This move comes as books are being banned and censored from school libraries throughout the country.

Superintendent Debra Pace has asked the school board to review four titles, to determine whether they will be allowed to stay in school libraries in the district.

They include, Out of Darkness, Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl, All Boys Aren’t Blue, and Looking for Alaska.

All four coming-of-age novels have been challenged throughout the country because of their use of profanity and what some people consider to be sexually explicit scenes.

Families can also select whether their child has unlimited, limited or no access to library collections on a new online form available on the district website and books in school libraries and classrooms with “mature content” will be labeled as such.

The move comes after Orange and Volusia County Schools removed books like Gender Queer from library shelves earlier in the school year.