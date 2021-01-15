 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola County School District Will Connect Students, Parents With More Than 30 HBCUs In New Virtual Initiative

by (WMFE)

Photo: Element5Digital

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Osceola County School District is rolling out its “All-In on HBCUs” initiative on Tuesday aimed at getting more students to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Thirty-two HBCUs will be featured in the two-week long program hosted by the Osceola, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach county school districts. 

Students and their parents can participate in a virtual introduction to HBCUs from 3 until 4 pm on Jan. 19. 

Then every day between Jan. 19 through Jan. 28 families can attend virtual one-hour information sessions or go on virtual tours of all the participating college campuses. 

Osceola County School District’s Coordinator of College and Career Counseling Anthony Cook says he asked recent graduates why they chose an HBCU. 

“And I think it was a resounding: wanting to be around Black and brown students, Black and brown educators, as we know that tends to be an issue here in our public K-12 system, or challenge not necessarily an issue but a challenge. And just being able to be entrenched in the culture and the history that’s behind that.”

Cook says HBCUs help all students achieve. 

“It’s not just for Black and Brown students, it’s really for all students. But I mean the emphasis is for Black and brown [students] just because specifically the social injustices and the inequalities that currently exist in our system as it is right now.”

Registration is required to participate. All events are free to students enrolled in the district. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP