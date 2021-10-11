 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola County School Board member proposes LYNX as solution for bus driver shortage

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

An Osceola County School Board member wants to see if LYNX buses can solve the district’s critical bus driver shortage.

Osceola County School Board member Julius Melendez. Image: Osceola County School District via YouTube

Julius Melendez believes he has found a win-win solution for schools and the transportation authority.

Central Florida schools have struggled to hire bus drivers. It was a challenge even before COVID-19, but then it got worse.

Osceola County has about 40 driver vacancies. It’s relying on just about everyone who is qualified to drive multiple routes.

Melendez says still some parents complain of two-hour waits for the bus.

He now wants to get LYNX to transport high school students.

“Maybe we have this partnership,” he said. “And maybe LYNX gets used to it and their routes are that way and we have a long-term relationship and we end up saving money in the long run.”

He says it could help LYNX with ridership, which is rising now but still only 65 to 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The School Board will talk about the idea at a workshop meeting on Oct. 19.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP