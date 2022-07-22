 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Osceola County rolls out new initiative aimed at keeping kids safe on school bus routes

A new Osceola County Schools program will help the district track when students are getting and off school buses in order to keep them safe. 

Students will swipe their ID on a tablet by the bus door when they get on and off the bus. 

The goal is to not only help the district track how many students use school transportation, but to make sure kids aren’t getting off at the wrong stop.

If a child forgets their ID in the first few weeks of school, they’ll still be able to ride the bus. But eventually an ID will be required to board any district bus. 

Any changes to a child’s bus route mapped out by the program must be approved by school leaders or the office of transportation. 

The new Student Ridership Program will begin August 10.


