Central Florida News


Osceola County is Working to Find Residents at Images Condos in Kissimmee Temporary Housing

by (WMFE)

Photo: Picsea


Osceola County says an engineering firm conducting an inspection of the Images Condominium complex notified them Wednesday that 72 units were unsafe.

The report found walkways in three buildings of the Images Condominium Complex in Kissimmee were in danger of collapse. 

Osceola County marked all 72 units in these buildings as unsafe saying residents should only enter these units at their own risk. 

Staff from the county are onsite at the property today, working with local partners to find affected residents temporary housing. 

Some 54 of the 72 tenants have found temporary housing at nearby hotels. 

In a statement the county says, “repairing the existing structural issues is the responsibility of the condo association/management company.” 

No statement was available from the Images Condominium Association.

Residents with questions or needing assistance can call Human Services at 407-742-8400.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

