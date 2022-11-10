 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola County hard-hit by Hurricane Ian mostly unscathed after Nicole

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Part of Anglin's Fishing Pier is shown after it collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


Osceola County was mostly spared by Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials are still encouraging residents to stay off the roads. 

Emergency Manager Bill Litton says the area has gotten about two to three inches of rain from the storm, that’s well below what Hurricane Ian brought. 

And wind speeds at the Orlando International Airport clocked in at around 50 mph. 

“But, overall, we were very fortunate with the plans. We’ve had a couple trees down and some power outages. I think last count, we had just over 2,000 residents without power here in the county and just some overtopping of roads with some water but no major issues with blockage of roads and those types of things.”

He says areas that were hard-hit by Ian have (thankfully) not flooded again for the most part. 

“I know we’ve kept an eye on our Buena Ventura Lakes area and then also the Shingle Creek area. Shingle Creek we’ve been monitoring overnight but it did not even get up to flood stage or action, what we call action stage, or the first level of flooding for that area.”

Litton says residents and tourists should still stay off the roads until officials give the all clear as downed trees and power lines remain a real hazard.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP