 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Osceola County Commissioners Vote to Demolish Star Motel, Lake Cecile

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mike Beaver

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Osceola County Commissioners voted unanimously last night to demolish the Star Motel and sister property Lake Cecile in Kissimmee. Battles between the property owner and the county left residents without electricity and running water for months. 

Commissioners voted to demolish both properties based on a recent fire and other longstanding code violations.

Commissioner Cheryl Grieb is a real estate agent. She says the county has an affordable housing problem but the Star Motel and Lake Cecile aren’t the solution.

“When we talk about affordable housing in real estate it’s safe, decent and affordable. And we don’t have that combination here.”

Star Motel and Lake Cecile Manager Teena Conley said she wanted more time to refurbish the properties and turn the 250 rooms into transitional housing.

“All I’m asking for is a little bit of time. Please give us a little bit of time just to get this place together.”

The Building Office said it had received applications for permits but no fees or supporting plans from Conley.

Foreclosure hearings are planned for Feb. 1 and 2. 

The Future of The Star Motel is Uncertain: Here’s Why That Matters


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP