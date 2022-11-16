 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlo Vista flood mitigation project gets boost from FEMA

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Some residents of Orlo Vista say they lost everything. Photo by Amy Green


Orange County is moving ahead with a $23.4 million dollar flood mitigation project in Orlo Vista after receiving additional federal funds.

Residents in Orlo Vista were hit hard by heavy rain and flooding after both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. 

That’s why FEMA has now donated $16.7 million dollars as of this week, to a major flood mitigation project in the neighborhood.

The project will not only deepen three retention ponds in the area, but will modernize the pump system into Shingle Creek. 

Phase II of the project is expected to begin in early 2023. 

Misery Wrought by Hurricane Ian Focuses Attention on Climate Records of Florida Candidates for Governor


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP